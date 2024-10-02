(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has no intention to take the job of Erik ten Hag and he is backing his compatriot, according to GiveMeSport.

The Red Devils manager Ten Hag has come under severe critcism again this season after his team’s poor performances.

In the six Premier League matches they have played so far this season, they have tasted defeat three times.

Home defeats against Liverpool and Tottenham have upset the fans and speculation has started about the future of Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager was backed heavily this summer with reinforcements to the squad but nothing has improved so far at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has the backing of both Van Nistelrooy and the club’s other assistant manager Rene Hake, as per the report.

The former Ajax manager is calm about his future at the Premier League club and feels he is the right man to take the club forward and make them successful again.

Only time will tell if Ten Hag can guide the club back to the glory days of the past but for that, he needs to start winning matches and build an identity of their playing style.

He has made a lot of signings since his arrival at the club and most of them have not worked well.

The likes of Antony, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Andre Onana and others have all come under scrutiny for their poor performances.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has no intention to take the Man United job

Some sections of the media have linked Van Nistelrooy to the Man United job but the former striker has no intention of taking the job and replacing Ten Hag at the moment.

The report has mentioned that there is a realistic chance of the former Dutch attacker being installed as the caretaker manager of the club if Ten Hag is sacked.

However, Van Nistelrooy is loyal to his manager and wants to continue at the club in his current position of the assistant manager.