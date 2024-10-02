Journalist claims 48-year-old ‘would be open’ to replacing Ten Hag at Man United

Erik ten Hag is struggling at Man United (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been tipped as a potential replacement for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman is under a lot of pressure after his team’s poor start to the season and it will be interesting to see if he can turn things around. Manchester United are looking at potential alternatives and journalist Valentijn Driessen has revealed to Voetbal Primeur that Nistelrooy could be open to taking over at Old Trafford.

The 48-year-old is currently the assistant manager at Manchester United and he knows the club well. Furthermore, he is highly regarded by the players and it remains to be seen whether the club hierarchy is willing to appoint him as their next manager.

Driessen said: “I think Van Nistelrooy would be open to it. And in itself that could happen, because of course the dream candidate is not there. Van Nistelrooy comes from the club, is already well regarded by the players. Someone who has played at the top, also at United himself.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy to replace Erik ten Hag?

Manchester United are in need of a fresh start. Things are clearly not going according to plan under Ten Hag and a change is necessary. There is no doubt that Manchester United have a quality squad at their disposal and this set of players should be doing better. Ten Hag has struggled to get his side firing and perhaps a new manager could help get things back on track for Manchester United.

A club of their stature should be pushing for major trophies, but they find themselves languishing in 13th place in the table. Despite spending in excess of £600 million on new signings, Ten Hag has failed to win a major trophy at Manchester United so far.

It will be interesting to see if Ruud van Nistelrooy can deliver as his replacement.

Although he is an inexperienced option, he knows the club well and he has played for them during their successful years. He will be aware of the expectations at a big club like Manchester United and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Top Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images