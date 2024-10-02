Former Liverpool star labels Reds man a “revelation” after positive start to 2024/25 campaign

Former Liverpool star Peter Crouch has labelled Ryan Gravenberch a “revelation” after the Dutch star’s impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign in the number six role.

The Merseyside club targeted a player for the position over the summer and made a strong attempt to bring Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi to Anfield but the Spanish international opted to remain with the La Liga outfit.

That offered the chance for someone within Liverpool’s squad to step up and Gravenberch has grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Slot has opted to use the Netherlands star in the number six role across every Premier League match and the 22-year-old has thrived in the role after an underwhelming start to life at Anfield last season.

Gravenberch has picked up the Man of the Match award in multiple games and it now remains to be seen if Liverpool try to sign a player for the role in one of the 2025 transfer windows.

Peter Crouch labels Ryan Gravenberch a “revelation” at Liverpool

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Bologna on Wednesday night, former Reds star Peter Crouch was full of praise for Gravenberch and his role during the current campaign.

“It was obvious that they were trying to sign someone in that position in the summer, it didn’t quite work out,” the pundit said on TNT Sports.

“Gravenberch was untested in that number six role but what a revelation he has been I have to say. He has been first-class from the moment he has played there all season, he’s made the shirt his own.

“What I like about him is he breaks the lines, most of the time you break the lines with a key pass, with a forward pass but the way he does it, he can do it with a pass but he can also do it by running by beating two or three people in the midfield.”