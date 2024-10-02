“Signed, sealed and delivered” – Steve McManaman shares positive update on Liverpool trio’s contract situation

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

TNT Sports pundit and former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has provided encouraging news regarding the contract situations of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah, and Virgil van Dijk.

McManaman shared his insights during Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League win over Bologna, in which Mo Salah played a pivotal role.

Salah was instrumental in securing Liverpool’s second Champions League win of the season. The Egyptian forward set up the opening goal with a brilliant cross that allowed Alexis Mac Allister to tap the ball in, giving Liverpool the lead.

He then sealed the victory in the 75th minute with a stunning goal, cutting onto his left foot and curling the ball into the top corner.

Steve Mcmanaman on the current contract situation of Liverpool trio

Before the game, McManaman addressed the contract situations of Liverpool’s key trio. He explained that the delay in Alexander-Arnold’s new deal may be linked to the behind-the-scenes changes at the club, particularly the departure of sporting director and the managerial change with Jurgen Klopp’s departure. Despite this, McManaman remains optimistic that new contracts for Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and Van Dijk are imminent.

McManaman emphasised that the club is working quietly but diligently on securing these deals and won’t make any official statements until they are finalised.

He said (as quoted by Liverpool Echo):

“The circumstances for Trent and how it’s come, this is well-known. The sporting director and Jurgen [Klopp] leaving, so it’s got to this limbo, of sorts. What’s helping is Virgil and Mo Salah are in the same predicament.

“There’s been a problem within the club that it hasn’t been sorted out sooner. Hopefully, it won’t be hard for the three of them – particular Trent – to get it all sorted amicably.

“I know they’ve all been talking in the club. I’ve been talking to the players, so it’s well on the way, the club won’t say anything until it’s signed, sealed and delivered.”

Liverpool are threading very dangerously at the moment. The trio is arguably the best three players at the club, and it is quite shocking that they have let the situation come to this point where if they fail to come to an agreement in the next few months, all three could leave the club on a free transfer.

The players have previously hinted at their inclination towards staying at the club, suggesting that it is up to the club. Fans will be anxiously waiting for the Reds to sort this out and announce the extensions.