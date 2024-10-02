(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

It was a Liverpool team move that saw the Reds go 1-0 up against Bologna in the opening stages of their Champions League encounter.

However, it should really be Alexis Mac Allister who takes the lion’s share of the credit for the goal in question.

The No.10 (signed for £35m from Brighton in 2022) played a lovely one-two with fellow midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai before feeding the ball to Darwin Nunez just outside the box. The Uruguayan hitman supplied to Mo Salah on the right flank and the rest is history.

The Argentine international’s first goal of the season – and his first in the Champions League full stop! Not bad going within the opening 11 minutes of action on the red half of Merseyside.

Steve McManaman loved Liverpool’s team goal vs Bologna

Steve McManaman was keen to praise his old club Liverpool for producing a moment of collective class in the first half at Anfield.

“That was a lovely team goal,” the former Red spoke on TNT Sports (via BBC Sports).

“You are not missing from here. Look where he ends up, volleying the ball from, the goalkeeper is in the back of the net. Delicious that.”

From that point, the momentum appears to have shifted in favour of Vicenzo Italiano’s visiting Bologna with the hosts facing heavy pressure after Mac Allister’s opener.

The Italian outfit have had a fair share of possession at L4 (49%, at the time of writing, towards the end of the opening 45) and forced two saves from Alisson Becker, according to Sofascore.

It’s worth pointing out, too, that the Brazilian international was saved on more than one occasion by his goalpost.

With both Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk on yellow cards ahead of the second half, Liverpool will need to rediscover the collective spirit McManaman identified – and quickly – if they’re to secure all three points against a plucky Bologna side.