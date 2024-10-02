Supercomputer predicts surprise Champions League outcome involving Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City

BERGAMO, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 19: Adidas match balls during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between Atalanta BC and Arsenal FC at Stadio di Bergamo on September 19, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A supercomputer has made an unexpected prediction for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season, forecasting Premier League giants Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal to make deep runs in the tournament, with Liverpool surprisingly emerging as the winners.

This season’s Champions League introduces a new format featuring 36 teams competing in a single league phase.

Each team will play eight matches against different opponents, with the highest-ranked sides progressing to the knockout stages.

According to CSDB’s AI analysis (via The Sun), Arsenal are expected to advance beyond their quarter-final appearance last season, reaching the semi-finals.

Their predicted journey includes a clash against Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16, followed by a high-profile quarter-final match against reigning champions Real Madrid.

While Arsenal are tipped to defeat Real Madrid, overcoming a squad now featuring French superstar Kylian Mbappé will be a significant challenge.

Liverpool’s predicted to win the Champions League

Ultimately, the predictions indicate that Arsenal’s run will conclude in the semi-finals against fellow Premier League rivals Liverpool. The Reds are forecasted to emerge victorious with a 4-2 aggregate win, advancing to the final.

Meanwhile, Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, are expected to defeat both RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich before a semi-final victory over Inter Milan, a rematch of the 2022-23 final.

The AI model suggests that Liverpool will beat Manchester City in the finals via penalties, securing their seventh European Cup at the Allianz Arena.

If these predictions hold true, Liverpool’s unexpected victory would be remarkable, particularly given the managerial transition they are currently undergoing.

Managerial transition at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season after nearly a decade, during which he won every major trophy possible with the Reds.

His replacement, Arne Slot, has quickly adapted the squad to his ideas and style of play, with the team losing only one game so far this season—a surprising defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Liverpool began their Champions League campaign with a convincing wins over AC Milan and Bologna.

A Champions League win in his first season at Liverpool will very quickly elevate Slot’s status at the club.