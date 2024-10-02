What Erik ten Hag and Sir Jim Ratcliffe talked about after Man United defeat vs Spurs

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United suffered another embarrassing defeat against Tottenham in their last match in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are 13th in the league after their poor start to the season and it feels like nothing has changed from last season.

Despite being given the financial backing by the club this summer to sign new players, manager Erik ten Hag has so far failed to build a competitive side and their style of football has been criticised by fans and pundits.

Three defeats in six Premier League games have seen the Red Devils drop down to the bottom half of the league standings.

Ten Hag’s future at the club has come into question after his failure to make a positive impact on the team, however, the Dutchman is keen to stay at the club and make the team successful.

The Man United boss told Sky Sports the details of his talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe after the defeat against Ange Postecoglou’s side.

He said, as reported by The Mirror:

“We’re talking continually, but we are talking about how we can improve the process.

“We are all very impatient and our fans are and they are entitled to but we are definitely as well.

“We want to win every game and when we are losing, everyone is disappointed, frustrated but it’s also our fuel to get better.”

With two difficult games coming up for Man United against Porto in the Europa League and against Aston Villa in the Premier League, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Ten Hag.

He has been given more than enough time to build the team according to his wishes and the players he needs.

Man United have backed Erik ten Hag with new signings

The club have provided him with the signings of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte this summer but all those signings have still not worked for the manager.

His failure to finish in the top four this season might finally cost him his job which was saved by winning the FA Cup last season.

The clock is ticking for Ten Hag and if he wants to save his job at the club, he should start by winning the next two difficult games.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been linked with the Man United job if Ten Hag gets sacked.