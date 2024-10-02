Tottenham attacker ruled out for six weeks in a major blow to Ange Postecoglou

(Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

Tottenham started their season slowly but now they have gained form and momentum.

Since the North London derby defeat against Arsenal, they have picked up their form and some of their players have finally found their touch.

The likes of Dominic Solanke, James Maddison and Brennan Johnson have all contributed majorly to Tottenham’s brilliant form.

One of the players who has been unlucky this season is new signing Wilson Odobert.

The player suffered a hamstring injury in Tottenham’s Carabao Cup clash against Coventry City.

He was taken off in the first half of the match and Postecoglou claimed that it “doesn’t look good” for the winger.

Club insider Paul O’Keefe has now claimed that the player is out for six weeks on his X account.

Hamstring. Potentially another 6 weeks + https://t.co/mRMky47Qh4 — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) October 1, 2024

The injury situation remains a cautious concern for the Lilywhites as they work towards having the former Burnley player back in full training after the international break.

The French winger has shown glimpses of his brilliance this season for the Premier League club.

He has pace and dribbling skills that offer Postecoglou and his side a different dimension in attack.

Wilson Odobert has been a huge hit at Tottenham

Spurs would be hoping to get him fit soon so that the player can contribute to their challenge on domestic and European front as the games start to come thick and fast.

Odobert can prove to be a nightmare for defenders and since his arrival at the club, he has provided just the width and attacking power that Spurs were lacking last season.

Along with Odobert, Richarlison is also out with a serious injury and he has not featured for the team since their win against Everton earlier in the season.

Postecoglou has remained tight lipped about the issue with Richarlison and no return date has been provided for the Brazilian attacker.