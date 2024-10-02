Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images, Claudio Villa/Getty Images and Alex Pantling/Getty Images

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

—

Murillo would be very expensive for Chelsea

So guys, I’ve seen the rumours about Murillo and Chelsea, and what I can say is that Chelsea are following several players in the centre-back position but no talks taking place yet.

There are so many links but there’s nothing concrete or really advanced now.

Also, Murillo would be very expensive for any club as when Juventus thought about him last summer, Nottingham Forest didn’t want to open the doors for him to leave.

Chelsea will look for Chukwuemeka solution in the new year

Sticking with Chelsea, Carney Chukwuemeka is still not playing. Why?

Enzo Maresca has always been very honest and clear with his players, and has never hidden things, even when he speaks to the press in public.

Maresca clarified that the plan this summer for Chelsea was for Carney to leave, but only to a club that would give him a good opportunity.

A club where he could play 38 games, not moving to a club where he was not going to be a regular starter.

This was why Chelsea rejected many approaches from Milan and others during the summer transfer window.

Carney ended up staying of course but he’s not playing, so the club will look for a solution in January.

The player wants to play and Chelsea don’t want him to stay out of the squad for too long, so work is in progress already.

Akliouche not moving to Newcastle in January

I don’t have information on Newcastle actively working to sign Maghnes Akliouche or starting any sort of negotiation.

It’s definitely too early to understand what’s gonna happen next summer. For January, no movement is expected and it’s understood that he will stay at Monaco.

In the summer, we will see; but at the moment nothing to report.

Rodrygo is still only focused on Real Madrid

It’s difficult for me even to comment the Rodrygo and Darwin Nunez rumours, guys…

I don’t even know where these links are coming from. Nunez to Atlético Madrid, Rodrygo to Liverpool… trust me, now it’s all completely quiet.

There are no negotiations or talks for these players, Nunez is completely focused on Liverpool and Atlético just spent €75m plus add-ons on Julian Alvarez two months ago.

Rodrygo also extended his Real Madrid contract less than one year ago and he’s only focused on Real Madrid.

That’s it, nothing more to say.

On Atletico Madrid, they also consider Samuel Lino a crucial player for them, so I don’t think there’s any possibility for an exit and for sure there are no concrete talks or discussions taking place.

I don’t think there’s any chance for Lino to leave Atletico Madrid in January, he’s a crucial player for Diego Simeone and for Atleti’s project.

Antoine Griezmann to MLS is a possibility in 2025

Antoine Griezmann decided to announce he is retiring from the French national team earlier in the week.

It’s an historical moment for France, because he’s been one of the best players for them in recent years. A fantastic, fantastic player who won the World Cup with them.

What I want to tell you about this and about Griezmann is something I already told you last summer. You remember we had rumours about Griezmann and the possibility to leave Atlético Madrid.

I always told you, this summer he’s not leaving, but from 2025 or 2026 keep a close eye on him again to MLS.

Griezmann to MLS remains a strong possibility for the future. There are already conversations ongoing, and we know many French players are there including Olivier Giroud and others.

The decision not to play for the national team anymore means he can put his full focus on Atlético Madrid. There are several reasons behind the decision, and so we respect that.

Let’s see what’s gonna happen there.

Lewandowski a big factor in Barça’s Szczesny capture

So the news reported last week is now confirmed. I told you Monday, Monday. Monday is going to be the day for Wojciech Szczesny at Barcelona, and he was there.

He decided to accept their proposal last week, a one-year contract with a salary that is going to be way lower compared to what he received in terms of net salary in recent years.

But he wanted to accept because this is a big opportunity.

He retired in the summer but as I told you, he didn’t want to retire. He wanted to play one more season and then retire in 2025 but there were no big opportunities for goalkeepers this past summer, so Szczesny decided to leave professional football.

When Barcelona called and when Robert Lewandowski called – because Lewandowski was also a factor – calling him and telling him about the project they have at Barcelona for the season and the feeling the players have with Hansi Flick, Szczesny decided to say yes.

He took 24 hours last week with his family, with his agents, then he accepted the contract. He will compete for the No.1 spot with Inaki Pena and will play when Flick thinks it’s appropriate.

At the end of the season, Mark-Andre ter Stegen is expected to return.

Ten Hag still supported by Man United board

It’s been a disaster recently for Manchester United.

In general, the beginning of the season for United has been really poor, and so what’s the situation now?

First of all, let’s clarify that on Monday, Erik ten Hag arrived at Carrington really early in the morning because he wanted to talk to the team. He wanted to clarify his ideas and wanted to analyse the game against Tottenham.

There are some situations he wanted to clarify in terms of tactics, but also regarding motivation. This is what was crucial for the manager.

The management and the board are not considering to fire Erik ten Hag today or tomorrow despite the result at the weekend, that’s not part of the plan.

But, what’s important to say is that the pressure and the tension is growing.

The club can see that the situation is not developing or improving but at the moment their position remains to trust in Erik ten Hag. For sure, the next games are important for his future.

The board want to see how the squad will react in this difficult moment, what kind of performances there will be and also how the players will react in terms of motivation, because to many people at Manchester United, the feeling was that the reaction to the difficult moments recently was not what’s expected from elite players wearing an important shirt like United’s.

This is a results industry, and the next few are going to be so important for the long term future of Erik ten Hag at Man United.

Steidten is backing Lopetegui all the way

West Ham decided all together about their managerial appointment of Julen Lopetegui.

Steidten, Sullivan, all together with Lopetegui since day one. They also coordinated in the transfer market with Lopetegui.

All the rumours that Steidten advised Sullivan that Lopetegui wasn’t the man he wanted is just considered speculation.

Several sources have confirmed this to me, so they’ve been all on the same page for months.