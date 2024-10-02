Chelsea scout forward in Champions League game this week ahead of potential transfer

Victor Boniface in action for Bayer Leverkusen (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly had their scouts watch Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface in the Champions League this week, with the Nigerian forward scoring the winner for his club against AC Milan.

Boniface has been a key player for Leverkusen in recent times, scoring 21 goals in 34 games in all competitions last season to help Xabi Alonso’s side to an incredible campaign in which they won the Bundesliga title unbeaten and reached the final of the Europa League.

It now seems the 23-year-old is continuing in similar fashion this season, with five goals in his first eight games in all competitions, and Chelsea have been monitoring him, according to TBR Football.

Boniface could well be a useful signing for Chelsea at the moment, with Nicolas Jackson yet to fully prove himself at Stamford Bridge, even if he’s been a lot better so far this season than he was last term.

Victor Boniface being monitored by Chelsea

Chelsea may well see the best of Jackson in the weeks and months ahead, but it still makes sense for them to keep an eye on strikers like Boniface and other potential solutions on the market.

One other name reportedly on Chelsea’s radar at the moment is Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, according to journalist Simon Phillips via his Substack, and he’s undoubtedly another fine young talent who could strengthen Enzo Maresca’s side.

Boniface, however, has the advantage of proving that he can deliver goals for a title-winning side, so he could perhaps be just what CFC need to make that step up to competing more closely with Manchester City and Arsenal.

Leverkusen will surely be no pushovers with their star player, however, as they’ve done well so far to keep hold of so much of that title-winning team, as well as of highly-rated manager Alonso.