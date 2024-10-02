Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s incredible pass to Luis Diaz vs Bologna that may have gone unnoticed

Trent Alexander-Arnold produced yet another incredible pass earlier tonight vs Bologna.

Liverpool claimed their second Champions League victory with a 2-0 win over the Serie A side at Anfield, thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah.

The Egyptian was involved in both goals, providing a stunning cross in for the Argentine to tap in from close range to give the Reds the perfect start to the game.

Arne Slot’s side created numerous chances in the first half, but failed to double the lead. The second half saw more of the same from the Reds, with Alisson Becker keeping them in the game on the other half.

Eventually, it was Mo Salah again who proved to be the difference maker as he scored a sensational curling goal to seal the game in the dying minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shows incredible passing range

While Salah’s goal was the highlight of the game, there were some other moments, including a stunning Trent Alexander-Arnold pass in the first half, which perhaps went unnoticed.

The England star delivered a brilliant 50-yard pass from his own half, perfectly picking out Luis Diaz on the left flank.

TRENT ARE YOU MAD ? THIS PASS ? pic.twitter.com/xEgZoqIu6n — Tandy (@LFC_Tandy) October 2, 2024

Renowned for his exceptional range of passing and playmaking abilities, Alexander-Arnold continues to showcase why he’s regarded as one of the best in the world in his position.