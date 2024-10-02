(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly prepared to sell veteran striker Michail Antonio in the upcoming January transfer window, according to GiveMeSport.

The club is open to offers for the 34-year-old, who has been a key figure for the Hammers since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2015.

Michail Antonio’s career at West Ham

Joining the club in 2015 from Nottingham Forest, Antonio initially played in various positions, including right-midfield, left-midfield, winger, and forward, showcasing his incredible versatility.

Over time, he solidified his role as a striker, becoming the club’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer in 2021. He has made over 300 appearances for the club, scoring 82 goals and assisting 41.

With Antonio’s current contract set to expire next summer, West Ham are unlikely to offer him a renewal.

The club is keen to avoid losing him on a free transfer, which is why they are looking to sell him in January.

Finding a suitor in the winter window would allow the Hammers to cash in on the striker before his deal runs out.

West Ham looking to bolster attack after poor start

The report suggests that the club wants to bolster their attack after their woeful start to the new season. They have only won one game so far despite spending over £100m in the summer transfer window. Fans have begun to express their frustration, with boos heard after their recent loss to Chelsea.

The club hopes to bolster their attack in January, and selling Antonio could provide funds for new signings to help turn their season around.