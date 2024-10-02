€100m bid prepared: Arsenal’s resolve to be seriously tested by Euro giants

William Saliba scores against Lyon (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender William Saliba is reportedly set to be the subject of strong transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who could be ready to put as much as €100m on the Gunners’ table for the French centre-back.

Saliba has been a star performer for Arsenal in the last few years, initially having to gain experience out on loan before emerging as a regular starter for Mikel Arteta’s side in the 2022/23 season, when he also ended up being badly missed through injury towards the end of the campaign.

Arsenal surely won’t want to lose Saliba any time soon, but a slightly worrying report from Fichajes states that PSG could be prepared to offer as much as €100m for the 23-year-old, which would supposedly force the north London giants to reconsider their stance on the player.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but it’s hard to imagine the Gunners would really let Saliba go at the moment, and €100m doesn’t really seem like the kind of money that would be enough to change their minds.

William Saliba transfer: Could the Arsenal star be tempted by PSG?

As long as Arsenal are a winning project, one imagines Saliba won’t be tempted to leave the Emirates Stadium, but of course the trophies haven’t quite been flowing just yet.

Arteta won the Fa Cup with AFC back in 2020, while his side picked up the Community Shield last season, but they’ll want to close that gap on Manchester City and finally win the Premier League title, while the Champions League could also be a realistic aim.

Saliba will surely be a key part of that, but it perhaps wouldn’t be too surprising if he were at some point to have his head turned by a big club like PSG, who could undoubtedly offer him big money and a starring role, plus the chance to return to his native France.

Saliba played for Arsenal last night as they beat PSG 2-0 in their Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium.