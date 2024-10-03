Newcastle’s summer signing could be on his way out in the January transfer window

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly considering sending summer signing Will Osula out on loan during the January transfer window to aid his development.

The young forward, who was signed for £15 million from Sheffield United by sporting director Paul Mitchell, has yet to make a significant impact on the first team.

Osula has had limited chances to showcase his talent this season, making only two appearances so far. To ensure his growth as a player, Newcastle is exploring the possibility of a loan move that would provide him with more regular playing time.

Newcastle considering letting Will Osula leave this January

According to iNews, the club is open to loaning Osula out in the upcoming transfer window, allowing him to gain valuable experience elsewhere.

The young forward’s journey began in Denmark with Copenhagen before moving to Sheffield United’s youth academy in 2018. He made his first-team debut for Sheffield United in March 2022 and also gained experience during a loan spell at Derby County in the 2022-23 season.

As Newcastle consider strengthening their squad in January, a loan move for Osula could become more feasible if they sign another forward.

Loaning him out would benefit both Osula and the club, as regular game time could accelerate his progress, allowing him to return stronger and more prepared for Newcastle’s long-term plans.

Newcastle have made a solid start to the season, winning three of their six matches, drawing two, and losing just one, currently sitting in 7th place in the Premier League table, above the likes of Tottenham and Brighton, and Manchester United.

They will hope to continue their good form with a win against Everton this weekend before the international break.