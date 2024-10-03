(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker has revealed what birthday present he asked his Liverpool teammates for ahead of their Champions League clash with Bologna on Wednesday.

The Reds beat their Italian opponents 2-0 thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah, making it two wins from two at the start of their league phase.

Alisson didn’t have the busiest of nights as he turned 32 years old but was still on hand to make two saves to keep Bologna at bay and register his first clean sheet since Liverpool’s 3-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford in early September.

Alisson reveals birthday wish for Liverpool teammates

Alisson became just the sixth player in Liverpool history to play for the club in the Champions League on their birthday, alongside Kenny Dalglish, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Andy Robertson.

For most people, new clothes, gift cards or maybe even a PS5 are on their birthday wishlists.

But what about Alisson? What could a Brazil international footballer possibly want? You may be a little underwhelmed by his cliche, somewhat boring answer to that question.

“That’s what I asked for from the boys when I had my speech,” Alisson replied when asked about Liverpool’s win and clean sheet (via BBC Sport).

“A fantastic game and a really tough opponent. They are aggressive, a strong team.

“We did good to manage their game and to score enough to win the game and defend well to keep the clean sheet.”

