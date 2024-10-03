“I don’t say that lightly” – Pundit makes strong claim about Liverpool star

Alisson Becker of Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson may well be the best ‘keeper in the club’s history, according to former Arsenal defender and pundit Martin Keown.

Speaking in the video below on BBC’s Match of the Day, Keown heaped huge praise onto Reds shot-stopper Alisson, with the Brazil international continuing to be a key performer for the club after years of great service at Anfield.

Alisson looked impressive at Roma before his move to Liverpool, but he’s perhaps even surpassed expectations since then, with Keown now insisting he may have to go down as the best to ever play at Anfield.

The 32-year-old is showing no sign of slowing down, but it will be interesting to see if Keown’s words here also end up giving some insight into how Arne Slot is thinking about his first-choice ‘keeper for next season…

Keown’s statement is a strong one, but of course LFC fans will be aware that they have Giorgio Mamardashvili coming in next summer, so it will be interesting to see if he immediately takes over as number one, or if he could perhaps be loaned out first, keeping Alisson in the starting line up for a bit longer.

What next for Alisson?

Alisson would no doubt have plenty of suitors if he were to leave Liverpool, and perhaps at his age he could be tempted to spend a few years raking in big money in Saudi Arabia.

Still, Keown’s words make it clear what a special player this is, and the Merseyside giants surely need to do what they can to keep hold of him for a bit longer.

Liverpool perhaps also need to bear in mind that all three of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are free agents next summer, so they could do well to avoid even more upheaval by allowing an experienced player like Alisson to leave.