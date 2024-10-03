(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker believes Liverpool are ‘lucky to have’ Mohamed Salah thanks to his ability to conjure magic moments from nothing.

Salah continued what has been an excellent start to the 2024/25 campaign with a goal and an assist in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Bologna in the Champions League on Wednesday.

His goal was a vintage Salah moment, cutting inside and blasting the ball into the top corner to overtake Didier Drogba as the Champions League’s all-time top African goalscorer.

Salah now has six goals and five assists to his name in nine appearances across all competitions.

Alisson praises ‘perfect’ Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s victory at Anfield, goalkeeper Alisson — celebrating his 32nd birthday — was full of praise for his teammate.

The Brazilian believes one of Salah’s greatest qualities is the ability to decide a game, even when it looks like he’s having an off-day.

“He’s a player that helps us a lot, sometimes it looks like he’s not in the game but suddenly a perfect touch, he puts the ball in the top corner. That’s his quality, his strength as well,” Alisson said of the 100-time Egypt international (viaBBC Sport).

He added: “We are lucky to have him but we always have to highlight the hard work the team had and a lot to improve but good enough to win the game.”

