“He was outstanding” – Ange Postecoglou singles out Tottenham player for his performance vs Ferencvaros

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has labelled Mikey Moore as outstanding after his performance in their 2-1 earlier tonight.

Moore, one of four teenagers starting the game, played a full 90 minutes and impressed his manager with his maturity in what was a tough away fixture in Europe.

Postecoglou fielded a youthful side, starting Moore alongside fellow teenagers Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, and Will Lankshear. Despite their young side, Spurs delivered a composed performance.

Pape Matar Sarr opened the scoring with a close-range finish, and substitute Brennan Johnson continued his fine form by adding a second goal.

While Moore’s overall contribution was not the most commanding, he provided several flashes of brilliance.

His electric run played a crucial role in Tottenham’s opening goal, and he nearly registered an assist with a well-placed ball to Timo Werner, who missed the one-on-one opportunity.

Tottenham manager praises outstanding Mikey Moore

Speaking of his performance in the post match interview, Ange said (via Football London):

I thought he was outstanding. It’s brilliant for a 17-year-old to play 90 plus minutes in a European away tie. He just handled it superbly, I kind of knew he would and I think it’ll help his growth as a footballer once you get through a sort of experience like that. I think he’ll grow and evolve and I didn’t feel like I needed to take him off. He still looked strong at the end and was still contributing.”

Mikey Moore to play a key role this season

Postecoglou has been clear that young talents like Moore and Lankshear will have significant roles this season.

With a packed fixture schedule, the Tottenham manager will rely on squad rotation, giving these youngsters multiple opportunities to showcase their abilities and possibly make this campaign their breakthrough season.