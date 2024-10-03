(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has admitted he will ‘probably never reach perfection’ as Liverpool manager but has clear areas of the team he is looking to improve.

The Dutchman has made an excellent start to life as Liverpool boss since taking over from Jurgen Klopp, winning eight of his first nine games across all competitions — the first Liverpool manager to do so.

Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League and have won each of their first two Champions League matches this season, while they also thrashed West Ham 5-1 in the EFL Cup third round.

But even after beating Serie A outfit Bologna 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, Slot was looking at where he can improve his side to help sustain a silverware challenge throughout the campaign.

“We can improve, we have to improve, that’s clear, but there are also a lot of positives to take from tonight and also from the other games,” Slot said (via Liverpool’s official website).

“There was a spell in the game where we didn’t control and they were threatening us more than I would like to see, but again this is normal. I saw a lot of games yesterday, I saw some games before we played, in the Champions League [and] it is never that only one team plays – there are always two teams playing.

“I think for most parts of the game we controlled, we had more ball possession, but they threatened us, especially in the last phase of the first half a few times.”

Arne Slot makes Liverpool admission

Although he will always look to improve his squad, Slot is very much aware that perfection is an unachievable fallacy, often used by those unwilling to take risks.

What’s more, Liverpool’s loss to Forest at Anfield earlier this season was a timely reminder of how quickly things can go wrong in football, no matter how well things seem to be going.

“The thing is, you will probably never reach perfection,” Slot admitted. “You are always aiming for perfection, but you will never reach this.”

Up next for Liverpool is a trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League this Saturday.

