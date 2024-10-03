Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

After missing out on Martin Zubimendi in the summer, Arne Slot is determined to sign a new number six.

The Liverpool boss came up short in his quest to sign Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi after the Spaniard decided to stay with his boyhood club.

And although Ryan Gravenberch is enjoying a fantastic start to the season and has become one of Slot’s most important players, the Dutchman remains adamant the Reds need to bring in a new defensive midfielder.

Arne Slot wants Liverpool to cash in on Wataru Endo

Wataru Endo, one of Jurgen Klopp’s final signings, has been playing a backup role to Gravenberch but the midfielder isn’t part of his new manager’s long-term plans.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, the former Feyenoord boss wants FSG to offload the Japan international and use the money raised to fund a deal for a ‘top-class alternative’.

Approaching his 32nd birthday and far from a regular starter at Anfield, Endo’s value is less than £15 million (TM), however, with three years left on his deal and earning £50,000-per week (Spotrac), Liverpool could save a further £7 million by offloading him in the January window.

The Reds are expected to revisit the possibility of signing Zubimendi in the New Year but could face competition from Manchester City after the defending champions recently lost Rodri to an ACL injury.