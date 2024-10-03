Arsenal exit is proving to be a nightmare for player who left the club in 2023

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

There is a belief that players often do well when they leave Arsenal and go on to win silverware elsewhere.

It might have been the case earlier with the likes of Robin van Persie, Samir Nasri, Cesc Fabregas and others leaving the Gunners and enjoying success elsewhere.

However, that is not the case now with Arsenal doing well and they might not be winning trophies at the moment, but under the leadership of Mikel Arteta they are on the right track.

Rob Holding was sold by the Gunners last year and he joined fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

After joining the South London club, Holding was expected to move straight to the starting line up to partner Marc Guehi but that has not been the case.

The player has fallen out with Palace manager Oliver Glasner and according to TBR Football, he is no longer being considered as a part of the first team setup at the club.

The manager and the defender had a fallout following the game against West Ham United in August, as per the report.

Holding was instructed to take part in a warming down session and the player refused to do that.

Since then, he has been made to train with the youth team and not being considered for selection by the manager.

Holding has been made to sit on the bench all season and the manager has no plans to bring him to the starting line up anytime soon.

The player became unhappy with how he was being treated by the club and removed all mention of Palace from his Instagram account.

Rob Holding enjoyed FA Cup success at Arsenal

The former Arsenal defender, who was signed for the club by Arsene Wenger, has shown that he can be a reliable presence in the defense.

The defender was part of two FA Cup winning teams at Arsenal.

He did not see enough playing time at the Emirates Stadium due to the presence of Gabriel and William Saliba.

It was thought that a move to Palace would reignite his career but it has done the opposite.

Glasner has remained tight-lipped about his feud with Holding and refused to make the details public about what happened.

It is genuinely working against Holding, who should be playing week in week out for Palace right now.