Arsenal face Serie A battle in their fight to land hero who punctured Real Madrid’s 36-game unbeaten run

It would appear that some of Europe’s biggest and best teams are circling in the hope of landing Lille’s brilliant Jonathan David.

The striker was on target again on Wednesday night, scoring the penalty against Real Madrid which ended their 36-game unbeaten run.

It was just another example of the cool head he possesses in the game’s biggest moments, which has attracted the likes of Newcastle as well as Italian giants Juventus and both Milan sides according to Football Insider.

Arsenal want Jonathan David

The outlet also place Arsenal in the mix with Aston Villa are also believed to be interested in the 24-year-old – and with good reason.

Transfermarkt note his sensational record of 164 goal and assist contributions in his 278 career games.

The player has a market value of €50m but, importantly, his contract with the French side is up at the end of the current season.

That means he can speak with interested parties from January and arrive as a free transfer next summer.

Clearly, that’s an obvious attraction for clubs, more so when you consider his age and potential projection.

He’s already one of Europe’s best marksmen but is ostensibly still three to four years away from the supposed peak years where a football player is at their best.

What will be interesting to note in the first instance is whether David will sign a new deal with his current club and, if not, what his motivation is for leaving.

Does he just want to move to the club which will offer him the most lucrative contract, or is he looking towards where he’s most likely to win trophies and elevate his standing amongst his contemporaries?

If he continues with his good form in front of goal over the next month or two, he could have his pick of clubs should he decided to leave Ligue Un.