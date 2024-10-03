Benjamin Sesko is attracting transfer interest (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Manchester United have perhaps signalled they’re already thinking seriously about replacing struggling attacking duo Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, with Benjamin Sesko reportedly on their radar.

Sesko has impressed at RB Leipzig and attracted plenty of headlines in the summer when it looked like his future could be in some doubt, though he ended up staying at the club on that occasion.

Bild journalist Sten Hornig has provided an update on the player’s situation now in an interview with Tutto Juve, with Man United and Arsenal described as being among the main suitors for the Slovenia international.

This surely doesn’t bode well for Zirkzee and Hojlund, who have both been significant investments for United in the last two summers, but who have really struggled to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

Both Zirkzee and Hojlund are young and showed real promise at their previous clubs, but interest in a big name like Sesko surely indicates that MUFC are now thinking about going in a different direction.

Benjamin Sesko transfer: Will he move to Man United or Arsenal?

Sesko would surely choose Arsenal right now, given how far ahead of United they are in their project, which continues to go really well under Mikel Arteta, even if they don’t yet have the trophies to show for it.

The Gunners now look like being regulars in the Champions League, whereas United have been in and out of the competition, while they’ve not been in a title race for a long time either, instead having to settle for being a bit of a cup team.

Sesko could improve United’s chances of progressing, but he might also feel he’d rather go to a club that’s already closer to picking up the big trophies like the Premier League and the Champions League.

Either way, it seems clear the talented 21-year-old is going to be one to watch again in the months ahead as it’s hard to see Leipzig being able to keep hold of him for another season after doing well to tie him down this year.