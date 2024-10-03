Video: Man United fans will be fuming as Bruno Fernandes lets his team down once again

Man United endured a miserable night against FC Porto in Portugal on Thursday night as the Red Devils threw away a two-goal lead to draw the clash 3-3 in a game that also saw Bruno Fernandes sent off for the second game in a row.

The midfielder was shown a straight red during United’s 3-0 defeat to Tottenham last weekend after catching James Maddison high on the leg in the first half of the contest.

That has since been overturned by the FA but it wasn’t long before the Portugal international would be dismissed from a football pitch again.

Having thrown away a 2-0 lead against FC Porto, Man United’s night got worse as Fernandes was sent off in Portugal while United were searching for an equaliser at 3-2. The 30-year-old was deemed to have caught one of his opponents with a high foot in the face with his actions letting his teammates down once again.

The Man United captain has experienced a terrible season so far as he has more red cards on his record than goals.

Fans of the Manchester club have not been happy with the performances of Fernandes and that will not change after Thursday night as he will now miss the Red Devils’ next game in the competition against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

Watch: Man United’s Bruno Fernandes receives second red card in the space of a week

Bruno Fernandes is SENT OFF! ? The Man United captain is shown a second yellow for dangerous play ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/0Y9fkgrgTZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2024