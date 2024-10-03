Chelsea told they cannot win a major trophy if they keep starting one of their players

(Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Chelsea have started the new season in fine form and they are showing signs of progress under new manager Enzo Maresca.

They are currently fourth in the league and playing some of the best football in a long time.

It is a huge change from the days of Mauricio Pochettino at the club last season, who despite finishing in a respectable sixth position in the league after early poor form, failed to inspire the players and was unable to get the best out of them.

Maresca has made the defense solid and his attacking options provide him and mostly the opponents a headache they cannot get rid of.

However, one of the players at the club has received criticism for his performances.

Chelsea TV presenter Jason Cundy has told the club that they cannot win a major trophy if they keep playing Robert Sanchez as their goalkeeper.

Sanchez was at fault for the goals Brighton scored against Chelsea in the last match and the Blues have been reminded of the goalkeeper’s shaky presence in goal.

‘I think Robert Sanchez probably will be replaced at some stage,’ Cundy told talkSPORT, as reported by the Metro.

‘He’s a good shot-stopper and there are times when he pulls off brilliant saves, but overall I don’t think Chelsea can win a major trophy with him in goal. That’s an area of concern.’



Despite his poor performance against Brighton, the goalkeeper has the support of the manager.

Maresca has told the fans that they can expect more such mistakes from the players since he has instructed them to be brave and pass the ball from the back.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca wants his players to be brave

It is a sign of confidence from the manager in his players and their ability to play according to his philosophy.

The Chelsea attack, midfield and defense have all clicked this season but only the goalkeeping area remains a cause of concern for the manager and the fans.

As long as the Blues are winning, Maresca will be fine with Sanchez showing confidence and playing without any fear but once the results start going against them, Maresca might have a look at his team selection and make changes.