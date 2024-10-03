“It is startling” – Gary Neville comments on “big red flag” from one Manchester United player

Christian Eriksen with his Man United teammates (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Gary Neville has admitted he finds it very concerning that Christian Eriksen felt the need to come out and say that FC Twente wanted it more than Manchester United in their recent game in the Europa League.

Man Utd drew at home to the Eredivisie side, and things then got worse in their next game as they were beaten 3-0 at home by Tottenham in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Neville now admits he perhaps should have paid more attention to what Eriksen said after the Twente game, as the Denmark international shed some light on the poor mood in the dressing room after the game.

Speaking in the video below, Neville has made it clear he found Eriksen’s comments “startling” and a “red flag”, as it really seems out of character for a relatively calm and placid player to come out with such strong words against his teammates…

Christian Eriksen comments “startling”, says Man United legend

Neville was clearly taken aback by what Eriksen said, as it surely wouldn’t have been the kind of thing he encountered during his hugely successful playing career at Old Trafford.

“If Christian Eriksen, who I think is very calm, very placid, trustworthy, respected around not just Manchester United, but the game, comes out and says something like that, it is startling.

“He’s highlighting something that’s going on that he’s not liking, so it is a big, big, big, big red flag and it’s something that we have to be concerned about.”

Eriksen has played well for United this season even if he’s not always been a regular starter and even if he’s not been able to do much by himself to turn the team’s form around.

Erik ten Hag could perhaps do well to keep using Eriksen as he clearly has some idea of where it’s going wrong with the rest of the team so far this season.