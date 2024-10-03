Spurs player included in England squad but Aston Villa star unlucky not to get first call-up

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Dominic Solanke has been called up to the England squad ahead of this month’s international break.

The 27-year-old became Spurs’ most expensive-ever signing after completing a £65 million transfer from Bournemouth in the summer.

And although the pressure was on the former Cherry to perform after being tasked with replacing Harry Kane’s output, Solanke has started life in London well.

England squad: Dominic Solanke called up

Directly involved in four goals from his first six appearances including netting Spurs’ third against Manchester United last weekend, Solanke is building a strong relationship with the likes of Brennan Johnson and Son Heung-min.

And rewarding him for his fine form, interim England boss Lee Carlsey, according to David Ornstein, has called the Basingstoke-born hitman up to represent the Three Lions ahead of their next two Nations League matches later this month.

Solanke made his England debut under former manager Gareth Southgate at the end of 2017 with his substitute cameo against Brazil during a 0-0 draw his only senior appearance.

Morgan Rogers among unlucky ones to miss out

Unfortunately, the wait for his first senior international cap goes on for Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers though.

The 22-year-old attacker, who has been capped twice at under-21s level, has missed out on Carlsey’s latest squad.

The former ex-Boro star’s exclusion has probably surprised many, especially Villa fans, who witnessed the youngster put in another superb display against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

James Maddison, Jarrod Bowen and Harry Maguire are also among the other notable absentees.

England will host Greece on 10th October before travelling to play Finland three days later.