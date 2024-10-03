Pep Guardiola identifies Juventus player as replacement for former 36-goal Man City star

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Pep Guardiola has yet to replace Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine striker joined Atletico Madrid in the summer for a reported £82 million.

Although the defending Premier League champions have Erling Haaland as their main hitman, Alvarez’s departure has left a void that needs filling.

Pep Guardiola begins Julian Alvarez replacement hunt

The 2022 World Cup winner mostly played a backup role to Haaland but still contributed to the side’s success.

Scoring 36 goals in 103 appearances, most of which came from the bench, Alvarez’s output will be missed by the Sky Blues.

Guardiola has yet to bring in a replacement though, and even though finding a solution for Rodri’s recent, potentially season-ending ACL injury, remains the Spaniard’s top priority, bringing in a new striker is also high on the list.

Dusan Vlahovic on radar

Consequently, according to a recent report from Fichajes, Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic is a possible candidate to move to the Etihad Stadium.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to the season — scoring four goals in his first six Serie A appearances.

Catching the attention of many top European sides, Man City are among the 24-year-old’s admirers.

Signing the 24-year-old won’t be easy though.

Irrespective of City’s wealth, Vlahovic has become one of Thiago Motta’s most important players, and with his deal due to run until the end of next season, if any side want to sign the Serbia international before then, Juventus will ask for offers in excess of £85 million.

Whether or not City will commit to such a large fee for a player that won’t be a regular starter remains to be seen.