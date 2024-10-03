Arsenal watch two world class talents during Champions League scouting mission

Dusan Vlahovic celebrates a goal for Juventus (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly had scouts present last night to watch both Dusan Vlahovic and Benjamin Sesko as they shone for their respective clubs in the Champions League.

Sesko netted twice for Leipzig, while Vlahovic also hit a brace for Juve as they edged a close contest 3-2 in Germany, so it’s fair to say both these top class attacking talents will have impressed the scouts watching them.

Arsenal were among the big teams there, according to TBR Football, though they also mentioned the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, so there could perhaps end up being a major battle for Sesko and Vlahovic in the near future.

The report notes that Arsenal were interested in Sesko in the summer, and the Slovenia international continues to look like one of the most exciting young forwards in the game.

Dusan Vlahovic transfer: A decent option for Arsenal?

Vlahovic, however, is also showing signs of getting back to his best for Juventus, so could surely be an option for Arsenal to consider as well, even if some fans might even be wondering if there’s that much need to spend big money on a new central striker.

Kai Havertz is performing well for AFC at the moment, while Gabriel Jesus is a decent backup option, though the latter has also had his injury problems.

Havertz has definitely been a real success story under Mikel Arteta, but at the same time the Germany international can play other roles, so that could leave room for someone like Vlahovic to come in and provide more of a natural goal threat at the Emirates Stadium.

The problem, of course, is that even if Vlahovic impressed watching scouts, his improved form will surely only make Juventus more likely to fight to keep him, or at the very least demand some pretty crazy money to let him go.