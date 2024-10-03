What Unai Emery and Prince William talked about after Aston Villa beat Bayern Munich

(Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Aston Villa stunned Bayern Munich with a 1-0 win at Villa Park in the Champions League.

A 40-yard strike from substitute Jhon Duran ensured a memorable win for the Premier League side against the Bundesliga giants.

Villa defeated Bayern Munich in the European Cup final 42 years ago and now they have beaten them again in a historic result for the English side.

Duran, who is in the form of his life at the moment, caught Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer out of position and launched a strike from long distance, scoring a stunning goal not many people were expecting from him.

Lifelong Villa supporter Prince William was in attendance at Villa Park, watching his beloved team in action against Vincent Kompany’s side.

He was seen punching the air and celebrating Duran’s goal late in the game.

After the match, Emery was asked if he had a conversation with Prince William after the match.

He told TNT Sports, as reported by the Metro:

‘I told him the best moments we can have is days like today and try to enjoy the way.

‘Because when you are getting at the end, I don’t know where, but everything we are doing on the way, every day, every match, try to enjoy it, enjoy the way.

‘And today, winning, of course, how we played, the team we played and being in the Champions League 42 years after the final, of course, it was a special day.

‘But like I said before the match, we want to keep it for a long time, being in Europe consistently and hopefully more days like today.’

Emery has completely transformed the club since his arrival at Villa Park.

The manager’s last experience in England, with Arsenal, was not a happy one and he was sacked by the Gunners after his poor performances and the team’s failure to get results.

Unai Emery has breathed new life in Aston Villa

At Aston Villa, he has done nothing wrong, making them a competitive force in English football and taking them to the Champions League after more than four decades.

Under Emery’s leadership, the likes of Ollie Watkins, Emi Martinez, Jhon Duran and others have played the best football of their career.

The Spaniard’s experience at the top level and his success in the past in Europa League has helped him make Villa a top team and with two wins from two matches in the Champions League this season, they are on the right track and as it stands, on course to qualify to the next round.