Erik ten Hag is running out of ‘excuses’ for his failures as Manchester United manager, according to BBC pundit Paul Robinson.

Ten Hag has been at the helm at Old Trafford since May 2022, winning EFL Cup and FA Cup titles during that time.

However, after finishing third in his first season in charge, United slipped to eighth in the Premier League in 2023/24 — their lowest finish since the 1989/90 season, only qualifying for Europe thanks to their FA Cup triumph over Manchester City.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag was given a new two-year contract over the summer but to say his side have made a disastrous start to the new season would be understating it.

The Red Devils currently sit 13th in the Premier League with just seven points from six games, while they’ve suffered humiliating 3-0 home defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag out of ‘excuses’ at Man Utd, says Robinson

This is United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign and according to former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Robinson, the writing could be on the wall.

“The facts don’t lie, it’s Manchester United’s joint-worst start ever to a Premier League season,” Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Seven points, losing three of their opening six games and I think the most worrying thing for Manchester United supporters is the way that they have been playing.

“Ten Hag has actually had 10 or more defeats by three goals as a Manchester United manager, he was backed in the summer, he was given a new two-year deal in July, he’s getting his own players that he wants.

“He’s almost got all of the excuses removed from him and for me, his interviews, his pre-match and his post-match press conferences, they are all becoming a little bit predictable. He talks about the process and trusting the process, I still don’t see it with him.”

