“That’s just the truth” – Erik ten Hag slammed for the one thing he’s never had at Man United

If there’s one thing that managers need from their players it’s total buy in to their methods, and Erik ten Hag doesn’t ever appear to have had that at Man United.

Compare and contrast the effort and togetherness that Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola have at Arsenal and Man City respectively, and what Jurgen Klopp had before he left Liverpool.

Even Arne Slot is getting a great tune out of the Reds at the moment.

When you listen to ten Hag in interviews – such as this one captured by beIN Sports on X – he comes across as awkward and almost robotic, and his English isn’t great in terms of how he tries to express himself.

There has to be a worry that if that’s what he sounds like to the public, is he delivering the same kind of message to his players. One that’s clearly not getting through.

A suggestion that the Dutchman has perhaps lost the dressing room saw Stan Collymore note something that’s sure to rile the Old Trafford faithful.

“I don’t think Erik ten Hag ever had the Man United dressing room if I’m being perfectly honest,” he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“I think that when you win a couple of cups, you get the halo effect and all of a sudden go away as a player and think, ‘well, actually, maybe there is more to this guy.’

“However, Man United haven’t played with any identity, with any belief, with any authority since he’s been there. That’s just the truth.”

The truth hurts of course, and supporters of the Red Devils might not take too kindly to having it rubbed in their faces.

Collymore simply doubled down on his opinion.

“There’s absolutely nothing to suggest beyond that (cup wins), in your bog standard league games, that Manchester United are feared or even respected anymore in the way that they were on the football pitch,” he added.

“[…] Players pick up on things and though they’ve got their professional pride to play for, I doubt that there’ll be one player that’s playing for the manager. Not one.

“They’re so bad at the moment, there is zero chance of Manchester United getting back into the Champions League positions this season, and that’s a sorry state of affairs.”