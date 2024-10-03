“I can guarantee…” – Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Man United manager search rumours

Erik ten Hag and Simone Inzaghi (Photos by Carl Recine, Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that Manchester United do not currently have a list of replacements for Erik ten Hag, nor are they talking to any other managers about potentially replacing the Dutchman in charge at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has not had the best start to the season, and so it’s fair to say it’s hardly surprising that there’s been some speculation over his future as he already seemed pretty lucky to survive at Man Utd this summer, when the club spoke to Thomas Tuchel but ultimately decided to give their current manager another chance.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano insisted there is nothing concrete currently going on behind the scenes to replace Ten Hag, with the Italian journalist also playing down the prospect of Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi being a realistic option for the Red Devils.

Romano says Inzaghi is happy at Inter and focused on the job there, so it seems it would probably be difficult for United to lure him to Manchester even if they tried, which it seems they are not currently doing anyway.

Erik ten Hag latest: No talks with Simone Inzaghi or other manager, says Fabrizio Romano

“I’ve seen the stories but guys, no, I can’t confirm there is any list for managers to replace Erik ten Hag at the moment,” Romano said.

“I can guarantee that Man United are not talking to any manager now, because they want to see the team’s performance against Porto and Aston Villa before making any decision.

“So, all links with all managers… nothing confirmed so far.

“Also, there is nothing at all in the Inzaghi rumours as he’s fully focused on the project at Inter. I’ve honestly no idea where this is coming from.”

Inzaghi would undoubtedly be an exciting choice for MUFC or other top clubs after his fine work at Inter, but it seems these links are a little premature, though it will be interesting to see if the situation changes if Ten Hag suffers more bad results in the next few games.