Fabrizio Romano admits that Chelsea still plan to sell £50m talent in January

Chelsea still plan to sell Ben Chilwell during the January transfer window as Blues boss Enzo Maresca admits that he has no regrets about leaving the defender out of his squad to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The left-back was one of several players up for sale during the summer at the West London club but the Premier League outfit could not find Chilwell a new home despite Enzo Maresca admitting that the Englishman was not going to be part of his plans.

This was evident when the 27-year-old was left out of Chelsea’s UEFA Europa Conference League squad and ahead of the Blues’ opening game in the competition on Thursday, the Italian coach has admitted that he has no regrets about leaving the former Leicester City star on the sidelines.

When asked whether he has regrets about leaving Chilwell out of his squad, Maresca said via talkSPORT: “No, I don’t think so.”

Chilwell has only received 45 minutes of action this season from the new Chelsea coach and despite having a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2027, the left-back will be sold during the January transfer window.

Chelsea will sell Ben Chilwell in January admits Fabrizio Romano

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are still planning to part ways with Chilwell in January and the defender is almost certain to leave.

The West London outfit will get nowhere near the £50m they paid Leicester City for the full-back back in 2020 and it will be interesting to see what clubs make a move for the English defender during the next transfer window.

It is hard to gauge where Chilwell is at given his lack of game time but the left-back would still be a decent player for most Premier League clubs to pick up.