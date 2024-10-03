“I can guarantee” – Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea are in love with 24-year-old defender

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that despite Reece James’ injury issues at the club, Chelsea still love him and rate him highly.

The English defender has been unlucky with constant fitness issues in his career.

Life at Stamford Bridge under new manager Enzo Maresca has started without James playing for the club.

In his absence, Malo Gusto has done well in the right-back position but James offers more and his quality is world class.

The English defender got injured before the season started and because of that, he has not featured for Maresca’s team in a competitive match so far.

However, Romano has revealed that the Blues are still happy with James and appreciate him.

While speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano said:

“I can guarantee that the current management is still rating Reece James highly as a player, of course, as a right-back, as a leader in the dressing room.

“They remain very, very happy with Reece James. They love Reece James, so this is the internal feeling at Chelsea.”

James is a crucial part of the Chelsea organisation and the club continue to show faith in him and his talent despite his injury issues.

He is seen as a leader in the dressing room and it became clear when he was at the forefront of the Enzo Fernandez racism issue and helped the players sort out their differences.

Reece James has been unlucky with injury problems at Chelsea

His fitness issues have been a major concern for Chelsea and England and because of them, he is missing out on important football action.

James only played in 10 Premier League games last season and he has played none of the six games so far.

Chelsea need him back in the team soon so that he can join Maresca and his teammates in the brilliant work they are currently doing at Stamford Bridge.

The defender is equally good on both ends of the pitch, in the defensive position as well as the attacking position and not many full-backs have that talent in football these days.