“What I’m told is that today” – Fabrizio Romano drops latest update on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation

Photo: YouTube/Fabrizio Romano

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool is shrouded in uncertainty, with Real Madrid reportedly showing strong interest in signing the talented right-back.

His current contract with the club is set to expire next summer, yet there is no such update regarding a new deal as yet.

The unusual contract situation has raised alarms among fans and analysts alike, including former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

Carragher expressed his worries about the prolonged negotiations, stating that the longer the situation drags on, the less confident he feels about Alexander-Arnold remaining at Anfield.

Respected football journalist Fabrizio Romano recently provided an update on the contract situation.

He indicated that there have been no significant developments, noting that while Real Madrid continues to monitor the situation, they are not currently in negotiations with the player.

Romano emphasised that the responsibility lies with Liverpool, as they are the ones actively communicating with Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said:

“Since March, the situation has not changed. Real Madrid maintain their interest in the situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

“What I’m told is that today, Real Madrid are not negotiating with Alexander-Arnold – they are not discussing terms of a contract, salary, or project.”

“We’re not in the advanced stages of the story, but the interest of Real Madrid is something that has been mentioned for months.”

“To see what’s going to happen this summer depends on Liverpool because they have the priority and are talking to Alexander-Arnold, and we will see what they decide together.”

Liverpool can not afford to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool cannot afford to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold, a player widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world.

The 25-year-old has made 318 appearances for the Reds, contributing 19 goals and an impressive 83 assists.

Recently, he hinted at his desire to stay with the club beyond the current season, indicating that the final decision rests with the club’s management.

Fans will be anxiously waiting for the club to announce contract extensions for Trent, along with Mo Salah and Van Dijk.