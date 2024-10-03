FC Porto vs Man United confirmed team news: Rasmus Hojlund returns

Man United travel to Portugal on Thursday night to take on FC Porto in the UEFA Europa League with the clash being crucial for the future of Erik ten Hag at the Manchester club following a disappointing start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The Dutch coach has come under severe pressure following the Red Devils’ 3-0 defeat to Tottenham last weekend, a result that has left United sitting 13th in the Premier League.

There has been a lot of talk over Ten Hag’s future in the aftermath of the embarrassing performance at Old Trafford, which means that the 54-year-old needs a result in Man United‘s upcoming fixtures against Porto and Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Manchester club drew the opening game of their Europa League campaign 1-1 with FC Twente last week and face a difficult task in trying to get points in Porto on Thursday night.

Ten Hag has made four changes from the Tottenham defeat for the clash in Portugal with Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee being replaced by Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund.

Man United confirmed starting 11

Presenting your Reds for Europa League matchday 2???#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 3, 2024

As for FC Porto, things have been going well for Vítor Bruno’s team so far this season as they currently sit second in the Portuguese league having won six of their opening seven games.

However, their Europa League campaign also got off to a poor start last week having lost 3-2 at the hands of FK Bodo/Glimt. This will leave Porto motivated to pick up three points against Man United in front of their home fans and they will be confident in doing so given the Premier League outfit’s recent form.

The Portuguese side are coming off the back of a 4-0 win over Arouca on Sunday and Bruno has made just one change from that starting 11 for the clash with Man United as Vasco Sousa comes out for Stephen Eustaquio.

FC Porto confirmed starting 11