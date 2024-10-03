Ex-Chelsea attacker warned against joining Liverpool to replace Mohamed Salah

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

AC Milan and former Chelsea player Christian Pulisic has told by ex-United States international Herculez Gomez not to join Liverpool.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Pulisic recently as they plan for life without Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian attacker has entered the final year of his contract at the club and with his future uncertain, speculation has started about who the Reds will sign to replace their star attacker.

A number of players have been mentioned in the media with a move to Liverpool to take the place of the iconic right-winger, with the most recent being former Chelsea player Pulisic.

The United States international has been impressive for AC Milan since his move to Italy after leaving Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic was involved in 20 goals in the Serie A last season, scoring 12 times and providing eight assists.

This season has been similar as the 26-year-old has scored four goals in six matches along with two assists for Milan.

However, Gomez wants the winger to stay at the Italian club and continue his progress there.

Gomez said on ESPN:

“I like the fact that he has found a place where he’s thriving, I like the fact that he feels comfortable in a set-up and he is the man there and they think of him as a leader, they think of him as an important piece to that puzzle right there.

“So I don’t want want him going anywhere. I’ve finally found a Christian Pulisic that is doing well at the club level, and I do think these performances are going to translate at the international level, so I would like for him to stay.”

Pulisic has finally found his form and it looks like he is well on his way to reach the early potential that he promised.

Christian Pulisic to Liverpool?

He struggled with fitness issues at Chelsea and at Borussia Dortmund before that, he was too young to fully develop into a world class player.

Milan have provided him the right platform and environment to shine and become a top player.

A move to Liverpool would unsettle him once again and replacing Salah would be too difficult for any player in the world, let alone Pulisic.

The goal scoring output that Salah produces at Anfield will be hard to match for Pulisic and there is no reason for him to make a change in his career that is not needed at the moment.