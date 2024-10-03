Man United have strong interest in signing forward they’re convinced can become star of world football

Geovany Quenda to Manchester United? (Photo by Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly have a strong interest in a potential transfer swoop for Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Geovany Quenda.

The talented 17-year-old forward is already showing what he can do at senior level after enjoying some playing time in the Sporting first-team this season, scoring his first goal for the club after making eight appearances.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd are one of a number of top European teams showing an interest in Quenda, and it’s suggested that the Red Devils’ interest in the teenager may be the strongest at the moment.

It remains to be seen if United will definitely be able to get a deal done for Quenda any time soon, but it seems he is firmly in their sights as they rate him as a potential future world great.

Man United to make Geovany Quenda their next wonderkid transfer?

United have a history of promoting and developing young players, with their academy producing some world class talents in recent history, such as club legends like Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes from the famous class of ’92, while in more recent times we’ve also seen some fine players like Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo coming through.

On top of that, the Red Devils tend to bring in some of the best young players from other clubs, with Quenda perhaps looking like a similarly exciting talent to Cristiano Ronaldo at the same age.

Just like Ronaldo, Quenda is a Portuguese talent making a name for himself at Sporting at a young age, and it will be interesting to see if he follows in CR7’s footsteps by moving to Old Trafford in the near future.

United fans will no doubt hope their club can continue to bring in the best young talent like this, with Quenda looking like someone we’re surely going to keep hearing a lot about in years to come.