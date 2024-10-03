Liverpool’s transfer plans suffer major setback after target tears ACL and is ruled out for season

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

Liverpool may have to rethink their transfer plans after Juventus defender Gleison Bremer suffered a season-ending injury against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Despite being down to 10 men after Michele Di Gregorio was shown a red card, the Old Lady completed a remarkable 3-2 comeback against yesterday’s German opponents.

Thiago Motta’s win over Leipzig is his fifth of the season and second in Europe. Sitting seventh in the Champions League table with six points, unbeaten Juventus are on course to qualify for the competition’s knockout rounds.

Gleison Bremer ruled out for rest of season with ACL injury

However, despite the importance of yesterday’s win, the Old Lady’s celebrations were dampened after Bremer was forced off through injury after just six minutes.

The Brazilian went down after colliding with Lois Openda, and, after being helped off the pitch, was replaced by Federico Gatti.

And providing an update on the stricken defender’s latest setback, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the defender will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL.

Liverpool forced to rethink Virgil Van Dijk replacement transfer plans

The 27-year-old’s woes are set to impact more than just his on-field opportunities. Heavily linked with a summer move to Liverpool, the former Torino centre-back had emerged as a top target for Arne Slot and possible long-term replacement for soon-to-be free agent Virgil Van Dijk.

However, set to miss the rest of the season, Bremer’s chances of moving to the Premier League next summer are all but over — possibly to Juventus’ delight, although the defender’s setback could also have significant implications for their own title charge.