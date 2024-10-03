Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.

Harry Maguire was a key player under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the centre-back has fallen down Manchester United’s pecking order since the Norwegian’s departure.

Heavily pursued by West Ham and then-manager David Moyes, Maguire came close to leaving Old Trafford 12 months ago. A transfer to London fell through after the player failed to give the deal the final green light though.

Continuing with the Red Devils, speculation surrounding the defender’s future has been relatively quiet this summer and has forced questions over whether or not he really does have a future under Erik Ten Hag.

Harry Maguire in no rush to leave Man United

Maguire’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, and while Ten Hag remains under huge pressure, the centre-back, who has started just two league games so far this season, is understandably keen to see how the next couple of months play out.

Knowing he could turn his United career around if Ten Hag is replaced, the Englishman is in no rush to decide on his future.

Dan Ashworth considering contract extension

And according to a recent report from Football Insider, with the club equally keen to avoid the 31-year-old leaving for free at the end of the season, sporting director Dan Ashworth is considering triggering a one-year extension.

The former Leicester City man may not be United’s best player, but with a wealth of international experience for England under his belt, including playing at two World Cups, remains a valuable player.

And although the Red Devils are set to continue with Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs De Ligt and the soon-to-return Leny Yoro as their preferred defensive options, Maguire’s inclusion in the squad certainly offers more options to whoever is in charge.

During his time at Old Trafford, Maguire, who remains the Premier League’s most expensive-ever defender following his £80 million move from Leicester City in 2019, has directly contributed to 19 goals in 213 games in all competitions.