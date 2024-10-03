Three-time Premier League-winning manager shock contender to replace Sean Dyche at Everton

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Sean Dyche is on thin at Everton, and according to recent reports, could be replaced by a three-time Premier League-winning manager.

Despite keeping the Toffees up last season, the 53-year-old is under huge pressure early on this season after just one win in six Premier League games sees the side down in 16th place in the table.

The former Burnley manager’s situation at Goodison Park has been complicated by Farad Moshiri’s decision to sell the club. Dan Friedkin is closing in on acquiring a 94.1 per cent stake in the Toffees, and should the American billionaire take charge, is expected to replace Dyche in the dugout.

Jose Mourinho top contender to replace Sean Dyche at Everton

Consequently, Friedkin’s sporting portfolio, which also includes Serie A side Roma, means the wealthy 59-year-old is familiar with Jose Mourinho.

The American business tycoon appointed Mourinho as Roma head coach in 2021; a position he stayed in for two-and-a-half years before moving on to join Turkish side Fenerbahce.

However, according to a recent report from Football Insider, although Friedkin and Mourinho parted ways at the start of the year, the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss, who has won the Premier League three times in his career, is a ‘strong option’ to return to England in place of Dyche.

The outlet claim to have spoken to a source who insisted fans “don’t rule Jose out” of the running to take over from Dyche should the 53-year-old fail to improve results.

Up next for Everton is a home tie against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United before the side breaks for two weeks for the upcoming international Nations League fixtures.