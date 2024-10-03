Man City expecting 33-year-old to make contract decision soon

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Manchester City are working on extending Kevin De Bruyne’s contract.

The 33-year-old midfielder is into the final 12 months of his contract and failure to extend his stay at the Etihad would see City lose him for free at the end of the season.

De Bruyne is wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia’s wealthy Pro League, and despite so far refusing a move, remains a top target ahead of next summer.

Man City working to extend Kevin De Bruyne contract

However, determined to tie their star man down on fresh terms, City, who have already made De Bruyne their top earner on £400,000-per week (Spotrac), are ‘doing everything they can’ to convince the midfielder to extend his stay.

Football Insider claims the defending Premier League champions are expecting the Belgium international to make his decision before the end of the year.

Midfielder’s latest injury won’t affect negotiations

And although the 33-year-old is currently sidelined after withdrawing at half-time against Inter Milan in the Champions League two weeks ago, his injury woes are not expected to impact contract negotiations.

The Sky Blues aren’t fazed by their number 17’s latest setback and remain confident his long-term durability is not a cause for concern.

Lifting 16 major trophies, including six domestic titles and the 2022-23 Champions League, De Bruyne, who will celebrate his 10-year anniversary with the club next year, has already written his name in City folklore, and regardless of his decision, will go down as an all-time Premier League great.