Luis Enrique told Kylian Mbappe to defend “like a son of a b***h” in tense final season at PSG

Luis Enrique and Kylian Mbappe (Pictures from Movistar, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique clearly wanted more work rate from star player Kylian Mbappe while he was still at the club, in what must have been a tense final year for the French forward before he left for a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Mbappe was a world class performer for PSG for many years, but he’s arguably not yet reached the heights that some fans and pundits alike might have expected, as he’s not yet been able to win the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi won Europe’s biggest club competition many times as they cemented their status as all-time greats, and it’s long been felt that Mbappe could emulate the pair.

Meanwhile, the France international has also been known to idolise basketball legend Michael Jordan, but Enrique said that to be like him he would have to defend a lot harder…

"He leído que te gustaba Michael Jordan". "Michael Jordan se ponía a defender como un hijo de p***".#LuisEnrique ?? Mbappé ? Lunes 7, '?? ??????? ?? **** ????' Capítulo 2. pic.twitter.com/VSYqtTAIsl — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) October 3, 2024

See the video clip above as Enrique had no problem laying into Mbappe in a private meeting last year, which perhaps gives you some idea about why the 25-year-old ended up leaving for a new challenge.

Mbappe was in the final year of his PSG contract and it probably wasn’t the easiest environment for anyone involved as he perhaps couldn’t quite match Enrique’s tactical expectations.

Should star attacking players like Kylian Mbappe contribute more in defence?

Some fans will feel Enrique has a point, while others will likely argue that talents like Mbappe, Messi, Ronaldo and others should have a bit of freedom to do what they want on the pitch, as their talent merits being given that license.

Still, it’s also true that so many of the greatest athletes, like Jordan as Enrique points out, are hard workers as well as simply gifted and skilful entertainers.

Mbappe will perhaps be working under a slightly more relaxed manager now in the form of Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, though it will be interesting to see his continued development as a player now that he’s in different surroundings from where he’s been for so much of his career.