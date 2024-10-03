Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms why Man United star snubbed Real Madrid transfer

Leny Yoro joined Man United this summer (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United ended up beating Real Madrid in the race for Leny Yoro this summer due to offering him an important role in the first-team straight away, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Yoro had strong interest from Real Madrid as well as from Man Utd, but Romano explained that the long-term project from the Red Devils ended up winning the talented young French defender over.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano confirmed that it was more about how United persuaded Yoro to join the club, rather than anything to do with some other reports on Los Blancos not being ready to pay Lille’s asking price for the player.

Yoro established himself as a top young talent during his time in Ligue 1 and he should prove to be a superb addition to this United team, even if injury has disrupted his start to life in the Premier League.

Leny Yoro in action for Manchester United (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Leny Yoro’s Manchester United transfer decision explained

Providing his insight into Yoro’s decision, Romano said: “It did seem that Leny Yoro would be signing for Real Madrid at one stage, but, for sure, Man United presented a long term project with him as a regular starter.

“Important player status immediately, complete trust for the long term and of course an important salary were also factors in how Man United signed Leny Yoro.

“These reasons were the key for Yoro to decide to accept Manchester United’s offer despite Real Madrid’s strong interest.”

It was a busy summer for MUFC, with Yoro joining alongside Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Noussair Mazraoui.

However, the club’s new signings are yet to have much of an impact, with Erik ten Hag’s side still struggling badly at the start of this new campaign.

Yoro will no doubt hope his return to full fitness can help United recover and improve as the season goes on.

