Liverpool told “dark cloud” is hanging over them despite brilliant start under Arne Slot

Football pundit Ally McCoist has claimed that a dark cloud is hanging over Liverpool due to the contract situation of their players.

Three of Liverpool’s most important players; Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk have all entered the final year of their contract at Anfield.

It is surprising to see Liverpool mismanage the situation like this since they are well-known for being run smartly.

They could lose all their players as free agents at the end of the season and the club and the management deserve all the blame for this.

McCoist has stated that despite the club performing well on the pitch and sitting at the top of the Premier League standings, they will have a dark cloud hanging over them because of the contract situation of the iconic Liverpool trio.

He told talkSPORT BET, as reported by The Mirror:

“The problem still hanging over the club, which they still need to address, is the contract situations.

“We’re talking about three of their most important players and they have to do something about it. If not, that dark cloud will hang over the playing staff and the fans until it’s resolved. In an ideal world they would keep hold of all three of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

“All three of them are fabulous football players and top professionals. However, they can’t afford to just keep them for one season and then let them go on a free. Anyone with business sense will tell you that you cannot let assets worth tens of millions of pounds leave for nothing.”

The transition period under Arne Slot has started well and these three players are largely responsible for that.

They are not only great players on the pitch but influential figures in the dressing room.

Liverpool need to keep the core of the team together

The Merseyside club just cannot afford to lose them any time soon and to lose all three together would be a major catastrophe.

Speculation has already started about Alexander-Arnold’s future with Real Madrid keeping an eye on the English right back while Salah has been linked with a move to the Middle East.

Slot would have to start from zero again next season if these three players are allowed to leave the club and Reds will have to act fast before giving the players the opportunity to negotiate a pre-contract agreement in January.