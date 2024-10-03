(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has revealed what Arne Slot’s advice was to his Liverpool players at half-time in their 2-0 win over Bologna on Wednesday night.

The Reds took just 11 minutes to open the scoring in their Champions League clash, with Alexis Mac Allister finishing an excellent team move.

However, it took until the 75th minute for Salah to settle the match with a vintage strike into the top corner.

Liverpool certainly didn’t have it all their own way. In the first half alone, Bologna saw 48% possession, using it to attempt five shots and 10 crosses into Alisson’s penalty area.

Bologna’s pressure continued into the second half but, according to Salah, Slot’s half-time message of solidarity stuck in their heads.

“The manager spoke at half-time, and as players, we also spoke together,” the Egyptian said (via Liverpool’s official website, adding: “We said to stick together and try to play our football, and I think that’s what we did in the second half.”

Mohamed Salah relieved at ‘very important’ Liverpool win

Many expected Liverpool to win comfortably against Bologna, given the visitors’ lack of experience in European competition.

However, the Italian side had lost just one of their previous seven matches across all competitions at the start of this season, with five draws during that time showing at the very least that they can dig in and be tough to beat.

Salah was relieved to see the Reds get over the line, but was in no way surprised by how difficult a task it was.

“It’s a very important win,” said Salah.

“It’s a tough team; tactically, they are unbelievable. I’m glad we managed to win the game.

“It’s normal [that Bologna had good spells], they’re a team playing in the Champions League. It’s a tough team. They had a very good season last season.”

Up next for Liverpool is a trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime.

Top photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images