(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have shortlisted Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi as a potential Mohamed Salah successor, according to BILD.

Adeyemi’s stock is rising in football after his fine performance for the Bundesliga side.

He scored a hat-trick in the Champions League this week against Celtic in a 7-1 for Dortmund this week.

The 22-year-old has 19 goals and 13 assists for the German side in 74 appearances across all competitions.

With Salah entering the final year of his contract, the Reds are making plans for life without their Egyptian attacker.

No decision has been taken so far over the future of Salah and whether he will stay at the club or leave to play in the Middle East, as he has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the past.

As per the report, Liverpool scouts have watched Adeyemi several times in the Bundesliga and they have been impressed with what they have seen.

Arne Slot’s team are reportedly ready to pay a transfer fee of €50m (£41.7m) to sign the young attacker.

Replacing Salah will not be an easy decision for the Reds as they would find it difficult to find someone as prolific and as creative as him.

The Liverpool star is not only a great goal scorer but also a great goal creator who makes opportunities for his teammates.

Not many players in the world can do what Salah does for Liverpool on a weekly basis.

Mohamed Salah has been unstoppable for Liverpool this season

The 32-year-old scored a stunning goal for the Merseyside club in the Champions League this week against Bologna.

Salah has so far scored four goals in the Premier League and one goal in the Champons League this season, showing no signs of slowing down.

Liverpool’s first priority is to try and extend his contract at Anfield and keep him at the club.

It remains to be seen if Saudi Arabia’s lucrative league is too difficult to turn down for Salah but he deserves to play top level football considering the form he is in at the moment.