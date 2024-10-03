Report: Liverpool ready to blow away competition to sign £140m rated English duo

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool could target a move for England international defensive duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Marc Guehi.

Liverpool have started life under new manager Arne Slot with hopes of a brighter future.

The Reds are currently top of the Premier League and doing well in the Champions League as well as the Carabao Cup.

Despite not splashing the cash in the summer transfer window like their rivals, they have managed to stay competitive and in fact improved their level compared to last season.

Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa were signed by the Merseyside club in the summer transfer window but they failed in their pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

They now plan to go all out attack in the transfer market next year by targeting a move for Everton’s Branthwaite and Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

Both the defenders are rated at £70million by their clubs and the Reds are expected to get tough competition to sign them.

The Everton defender was linked with a move to Manchester United this summer and the Red Devils even had two bids rejected for him, while Newcastle United were close to sign Guehi in the summer but failed to agree a fee with Palace.

It remains to be seen if those clubs will return for their transfer targets but Liverpool are ready to make their move.

Liverpool have set their sights on defensive reinforcements

With Joel Matip leaving the club over the summer and Virgil Van Dijk entering the final year of his contract at Anfield, they are getting ready for a major overhaul of their defense.

The young English defensive duo have impressed in the Premier League and their form for their clubs has been outstanding over the last 12 months.

There is still a long way to go in this season and with time, a manager’s priorities could change.

The Reds have conceded just two goals in six Premier League games this season, showing their defensive quality but Slot wants more and with him not getting the player he wanted in the summer, he deserves to get the signings he wants.