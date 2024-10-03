Liverpool scouts watched in-demand duo last night including attacker with 35 goals & 20 assists

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool scouts were present during the game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Atalanta on Wednesday to watch two players.

That is according to journalist Graeme Bailey via TBR Football, who reports that the Merseyside giants had representatives at Schalke to watch midfielder Ederson and striker Ademola Lookman.

The Reds aren’t alone in this pursuit, with scouts from Tottenham, Manchester City, and Newcastle also reportedly monitoring the duo.

Liverpool scouts watch Ederson and Ademola Lookman

Liverpool’s focus on Ederson, the Brazilian midfielder from Atalanta, comes after their unsuccessful pursuit of Martin Zubimendi during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a strong alternative to Zubimendi, and the report suggests that Ederson is ready to leave Atalanta next summer.

Ademola Lookman, another player catching Liverpool’s eye, has become a standout performer for Atalanta since joining the club in 2022.

The Nigerian international gained widespread attention after scoring a hat-trick in the 2024 Europa League final, helping his team secure a 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen. He finished the season with 17 goals and 10 assists.

This season, Lookman has continued to impress with 3 goals and 2 assists in six games, including a strike in Atalanta’s dominant 3-0 win over Shakhtar, taking his overall tally for the club to 35 goals and 20 assists in 84 games.

His consistent performances have made him a sought-after player, with several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, tracking his progress.

Both Ederson and Lookman are expected to attract significant interest during the next transfer window. Liverpool will face stiff competition from fellow Premier League clubs as they attempt to secure the signatures of these talented players. Whether the Reds can successfully bring either player to Anfield remains to be seen.